Boston College 29, Maryland 26: Nate Freese kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired as the visiting Eagles rallied to win their fourth in a row.

Andre Williams finished with 263 yards and two touchdowns for Boston College (7-4, 4-3 ACC), giving the nation’s leading rusher 2,073 yards for the season. Freese initially missed from 52 yards, but Maryland head coach Randy Edsall called timeout shortly before the ball was snapped.

C.J. Brown passed for 178 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a score for Maryland (6-5, 2-5). The Terrapins blew a 24-13 lead with 10:52 remaining.

Williams sparked the comeback, surpassing the 2,000-yard mark on a 72-yard touchdown run down the right sideline with 10:33 remaining. The Terrapins marched to the Eagles’ 8-yard line on the ensuing possession, but Steven Daniels recovered a Maryland fumble with 7:34 remaining,

Chase Rettig found a wide-open Alex Amidon for a 74-yard touchdown with 5:02 to go, giving the Eagles a 26-24 lead. But the extra point was tipped, and Anthony Nixon returned it down the right sideline for two points, tying the contest at 26.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williams surpassed the 2,000-yard mark on his 72-yard touchdown, becoming the 16th FBS player to top 2,000 yards in a single season. … Williams rushed for more than 200 yards for the fifth time this season. … Brown threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Amba Etta-Tawo early in the third quarter to snap a 10-all tie.