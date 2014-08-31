Boston College 30, Massachusetts 7: Tyler Murphy accounted for 291 total yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles past the host Minutemen in the Battle of the Bay State at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.

Murphy, a transfer from Florida, completed 17-of-24 passes for 173 yards and a score and ran for 118 yards and another TD – averaging 9.1 yards on 13 carries – to lead a 338-yard rushing attack for Boston College (1-0). Tyler Rouse and Myles Willis combined for 144 yards rushing and a touchdown while Josh Bordner had a 43-yard touchdown catch as the Eagles extended their series winning streak to eight games.

Tajae Sharpe hauled in a long touchdown catch from Blake Frohnapfel, who was 9-for-22 for 147 yards in his debut after transferring from Marshall. Massachusetts (0-1) was outgained 511-202 in falling to 2-23 as an FBS team and spoiling head coach Mark Whipple’s return to the helm.

The Eagles had a pair of field goals in the first half, but Alex Howell missed a third attempt from 44 yards out as time expired to settle for a 6-0 lead. Willis capped a 75-yard drive to begin the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown plunge to make it 13-0.

Murphy also scored from a yard out for a 20-0 advantage with 3:10 to go in the third before the Minutemen got on the board moments later when Frohnapfel threw a strike over the middle to Sharpe, who rumbled 77 yards to the end zone. Murphy found Bordner wide open down the right side for touchdown to put Boston College up 27-7 early in the fourth and an interception by Frohnapfel on the ensuing possession virtually iced it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston College owns a 20-5 series advantage. ... The Eagles did not punt until there was less than two minutes remaining, while the Minutemen kicked it away six times. ... Whipple led Massachusetts to a Division I-AA national title in 1998 as part of a successful six-year run with the program before moving on to various jobs in the NFL and at the University of Miami.