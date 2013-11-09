Boston College 48, New Mexico State 34: Andre Williams ran for a school-record 295 yards and had a pair of late touchdowns to help the visiting Eagles survive an upset bid.

Williams needed 30 carries to set the mark, scoring on runs of 80 and 47 yards after the Aggies had forged a tie at 34 midway through the fourth quarter. Chase Rettig threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns and freshman Myles Willis had a kickoff return for a score for Boston College (5-4), which moved within a win of bowl eligibility for the first time since 2010.

Andrew McDonald was 40-for-54 for 370 yards and three touchdowns for the Aggies (1-9), throwing his one interception after Williams snapped the tie. Austin Franklin finished with 10 catches for 145 yards and a pair of scores, and Xavier Hall ran for 95 yards and a touchdown.

New Mexico State forged a 27-27 tie early in the fourth but Willis escaped up the right sideline on the ensuing kickoff for a 98-yard return that gave the Eagles the lead. McDonald answered with a 49-yard scoring strike to Franklin before Williams ran up the middle for 80 yards to snap the tie with 4:53 left, and then made the Aggies pay for their turnover with his second score with 2:33 remaining.

Rettig hit Harrison Jackson for a short touchdown reception late in the first half to put the visitors up 20-10, but Hall scored with one second remaining to make it a three-point game at halftime. Rettig’s third scoring pass of the game early in the third was a 30-yarder to Alex Amidon, who established a new school record for receiving yards with that catch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Amidon finished with eight catches for 88 yards and now has 2,494 in his career, passing Rich Gunnell (2,459). ... New Mexico State was aiming for its first win against an FBS opponent since Nov. 12, 2011, vs. Fresno State. ... Williams shattered Montel Harris’ single-game rushing record of 264, set in 2009.