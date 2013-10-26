Preview: Boston College at North Carolina

North Carolina believed it could win its division at the beginning of the season, but a four-game losing streak has made even a postseason berth a longshot. The Tar Heels – who host Boston College on Saturday in search of their first ACC win – have already lost to the top three teams in the Coastal Division. In North Carolina’s defense, Virginia Tech, Miami and Georgia Tech are a combined 16-4 and the Tar Heels’ five losses this season have come against foes with a combined 26-8 record.

The latest setback was perhaps the most difficult since the Tar Heels allowed the Hurricanes to score the go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds left in last Thursday’s 27-23 home loss. The Eagles aren’t doing much better, dropping three of their last four after losing to Clemson 24-14 on Oct. 12. However, Boston College is the only team to play No. 3 Florida State within 28 points and held a fourth-quarter lead on the road against the tenth-ranked Tigers.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: North Carolina -7.5.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-3, 1-2 ACC): Andre Williams leads the conference and ranks eighth nationally with 838 rushing yards – a mark that figures to improve dramatically against a North Carolina defense that is 103rd in the country defending the run. Alex Amidon added to his own school record with his 10th career 100-yard receiving effort against Clemson. Boston College ranks third in the FBS with an ACC-low 22 penalties and has committed only six turnovers this season.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (1-5, 0-3): Despite the heartbreaking loss that sent them to their worst start since 2006, the Tar Heels did plenty of things right against Miami, such as accumulating 500 total yards against a defense that held three of its first five foes under 300 yards. Eric Ebron broke a 45-year-old school record for most receiving yards by a tight end (199) – the sixth-highest total in school history regardless of position. Quarterback Bryn Renner also set a North Carolina single-game mark with 15 consecutive completions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Eagles, who are facing the Tar Heels for the first time since 2009, are 0-3 all-time in Chapel Hill.

2. Renner is the most accurate passer in North Carolina history (66 percent) and six touchdowns shy of tying Darian Durant’s school record of 68 career passing scores.

3. Amidon needs 145 receiving yards to break Rich Gunnell’s school record of 2,459 yards set from 2006-2009.

PREDICTION: Boston College 24, North Carolina 23