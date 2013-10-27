(Updated: REMOVED Andre Williams’ first name on second references in graf 3.)

North Carolina 34, Boston College 10: Bryn Renner threw for two touchdowns while Marquise Williams accounted for two more scores as the host Tar Heels snapped a four-game losing streak.

Renner went 18-for-21 for 227 yards to lead North Carolina (2-5, 1-3 ACC), which improved to 4-0 all-time at home against the Eagles. Williams, who shared snaps with Renner, threw for a third-quarter touchdown and added a score on the ground in the fourth.

Andre Williams rushed 172 yards to push his conference-leading season total to 1,010 for Boston College (3-4, 1-3). Chase Rettig was held to a season-low 57 yards passing.

Renner connected with Ryan Switzer on a 13-yard score after Andre Williams fumbled on his first carry, but North Carolina could not convert the extra-point try. Williams redeemed himself two drives later, giving the Eagles their only lead at 7-6 midway through the first quarter when he gashed the Tar Heels’ defense for a season-long 56-yard touchdown run.

North Carolina followed two three-and-outs with a 15-play drive – capped off with a 1-yard run from A.J. Blue – and Renner sent the Tar Heels into the break with a 20-7 lead with a 10-yard strike to Bug Howard. Marquise Williams put the game away with a 17-yard strike to Howard late in the third quarter and stretched the margin on a 4-yard option run with 8:59 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: North Carolina has won each of the four meetings between the schools since the Eagles joined the ACC in 2005. … Boston College WR Alex Amidon, who entered Saturday 144 yards shy of matching Rich Gunnell’s school record of 2,459 receiving yards, finished with eight catches for only 38 yards. … The Eagles have dropped nine straight on the road.