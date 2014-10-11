Preview: Boston College at North Carolina State

Boston College looks to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Colorado State when it hits the road to face North Carolina State on Saturday. The Eagles were flying high after wins over USC and Maine before falling to the Rams and they hope to turn things around by beating the Wolfpack for the second straight year. “We’re on the road playing NC State and our guys are fired up,” coach Steve Addazio told reporters. “There’s a lot of good football left to play.”

The Wolfpack are licking their wounds after two consecutive losses in ACC play. North Carolina State opened up the season with four straight wins and nearly pulled off the upset over top-ranked Florida State before being shut out by Clemson, which extended their conference losing streak to 10 games. “We’ll be ready for a physical Boston College team,” coach Dave Doeren told reporters. “All of the things we’re trying to accomplish for this season are still attainable.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: NC State -3

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-2, 0-1 ACC): Tyler Murphy leads all quarterbacks with 579 rushing yards, but has struggled with his accuracy, throwing six interceptions compared to only three touchdowns. Jon Hilliman continues to impress in his first collegiate season, rushing for a career-high 128 yards to go along with two touchdowns against Colorado State. The Eagles are ranked sixth nationally in rushing offense and have had a 100-yard rusher in four of their first five games.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (4-2, 0-2): Jacoby Brissett had his worst outing of the season, going 4-of-18 for 35 yards while losing two fumbles in the defeat to Clemson. Shadrach Thornton tops the team with 407 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, but was held to a season-low 39 versus the Tigers and saw his four-game TD streak snapped in the process. NC State committed three turnovers versus Clemson and was blanked for the first time since 2011.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boston College has won five of the past seven meetings with NC State.

2. Brissett has thrown 174 straight passes without an interception.

3. Hilliman has scored two touchdowns in each of his last three games.

PREDICTION: Boston College 27, North Carolina State 24