Boston College 30, North Carolina State 14: Tyler Murphy accounted for 233 total yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Eagles soared past the Wolfpack.

Murphy ran for 132 yards and added 101 through the air while Sherman Alston ran for a touchdown for Boston College (4-2, 1-1 ACC), which averaged 5.4 yards per carry. Jon Hilliman chipped in with 85 rushing yards and a TD for the Eagles, who scored the final 16 points of the game.

Jacoby Brissett was limited to 14-of-30 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown, but also threw an interception for North Carolina State (4-3, 0-3), which has lost 11 straight conference games. David Grinnage caught a touchdown pass for the Wolfpack, who fell to 4-8 all-time against the Eagles.

Boston College jumped out to a 14-7 lead when Hilliman raced into the end zone from 10 yards out and Murphy sprinted 47 yards up the sideline for a touchdown. North Carolina State pulled even when Grinnage caught a 16-yard TD pass in heavy traffic before the Eagles regained their seven-point advantage as Alston took a reverse handoff 24 yards for a score.

Mike Knoll kicked a 28-yard field goal to put Boston College up 24-14 in the third quarter. Boston College pulled away for good when Murphy ran 26 yards for a touchdown as the Eagles downed the Wolfpack for the third consecutive time.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game was delayed 57 minutes due to lightning in the area. … Boston College had four touchdown drives of 75 yards or more. … Hilliman has scored a touchdown in four consecutive games.