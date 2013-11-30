Preview: Boston College at Syracuse

Boston College running back Andre Williams is making a serious case for the Heisman Trophy, but this week’s matchup with Syracuse could present his biggest challenge yet. On Saturday, the Eagles will pay a visit to the Orange, who are one of three teams in the nation (joining Ohio State and Wisconsin) that have not allowed a 100-yard rusher all year. Williams leads the country in rushing attempts (320), rushing yards (2,073) and rushing yards per game (188.5) and has already broken the Boston College and ACC records for single-season yardage on the ground.

Syracuse needs one win to become bowl eligible, as back-to-back losses have left the Orange’s postseason hopes hanging by a thread. The Eagles will be headed to a bowl game thanks to a four-game winning streak that continued last week with a 29-26 victory at Maryland. “We have so much confidence right now,” senior quarterback Chase Rettig said. “We are fighting to win as many games as possible for this program. Our seniors have put a lot into it and we know what’s in front of us.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Regional Sports Networks. LINE: Boston College -2.5

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-4, 4-3 ACC): Williams’ first career start came in 2010, when he torched Syracuse for 185 rushing yards on a school-record 42 carries in a Boston College victory. Steele Divitto leads the Eagles with 96 tackles, while Kasim Edebali has 14 tackles for loss, including 9.5 sacks. Boston College kicker Nate Freese is 17-for-17 on field goals this season, including a 52-yarder as time expired last week.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (5-6, 3-4): All of Syracuse’s wins this season have come by at least 13 points, including a pair of shutouts against Wagner (54-0) and Wake Forest (13-0) - both at the Carrier Dome. Cameron Lynch was named the ACC’s Linebacker of the Week after recording 11 tackles and two sacks in last week’s 17-16 loss to Pittsburgh. The Orange passing game has been virtually non-existent of late, as Terrel Hunt’s touchdown pass last week was his first since Sept. 21, and the sophomore has thrown seven interceptions during that span.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Williams has rushed for at least 200 yards five times this season and at least 250 on four occasions.

2. Boston College lost to Clemson and Florida State by a total of 24 points, while those same two teams defeated Syracuse by a combined margin of 108-17.

3. Syracuse leads the all-time series 28-18, although the former Big East rivals have not met since 2010.

PREDICTION: Boston College 27, Syracuse 17