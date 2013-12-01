(Updated: CORRECTS Rettig stats in notes)

Syracuse 34, Boston College 31: Terrel Hunt’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Josh Parris with six seconds left to play stunned the visiting Eagles and made the Orange bowl eligible in dramatic fashion.

Hunt (29-of-43, 270 yards) hit Parris for the decisive score with six seconds remaining to help Syracuse (6-6, 4-4 ACC) snap a two-game skid and qualify for postseason participation. The pass capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive for the Orange, who outgained the Eagles 480-359 in total yardage on the day.

Boston College’s Andre Williams, who entered the game leading the country in rushing attempts (320), rushing yards (2,073) and rushing yards per game (188.5), finished with just 29 yards on nine carries. Chase Rettig threw two touchdown passes for the Eagles (7-5, 4-4) and rushed for a team-high 85 yards and a score.

Syracuse scored three second-quarter touchdowns en route to a 21-14 lead at the intermission. Hunt had a passing touchdown and a rushing score - each from 1 yard out - to answer Williams’ 26-yard TD run in the opening quarter. Boston College evened things up on the opening drive of the second half, capped by Rettig’s 9-yard TD pass to Jake Sinkovec before Syracuse regained the lead on Ryan Norton’s 42-yard field goal.

Rettig rushed for a 1-yard score to put Boston College ahead 28-24 with 7:49 to play, but Norton nailed a 44-yard field goal with 5:03 left to make it a one-point game. Nate Freese tacked on a field goal for the Eagles 2:55 later before Syracuse drove for the winning score to cap the first meeting since 2010 for the former Big East rivals.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Syracuse held the ball for more than 22 minutes in the first half and finished with 36:33 in possession time. ... Hunt led the Orange in rushing with 90 yards on 17 carries. ... Rettig was 11-of-19 for 168 yards with one interception.