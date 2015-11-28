FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syracuse 20, Boston College 17
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
November 28, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Syracuse 20, Boston College 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Syracuse 20, Boston College 17

Cole Murphy kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired to lift Syracuse to a 20-17 win over Boston College in the season finale for both teams on Saturday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Murphy, a sophomore, also made a 49-yard field goal for the Orange (4-8, 2-6 in the ACC), who earned the victory in head coach Scott Shafer’s final game to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Shafer was relieved of his duties on Monday after going 14-23 in three seasons.

Zack Mahoney, a sophomore quarterback, completed 12-of-26 passes for 88 yards, while sophomore running back Ervin Phillips rushed for 73 yards on nine carries and caught five passes for 21 yards and a touchdown for Syracuse.

Jeff Smith, a freshman quarterback, had 127 yards on 14 carries and completed 1-of-13 passes for nine yards with two interceptions as Boston College (3-9, 0-8) dropped its eighth consecutive game.

Tyler Rouse, a junior running back, rushed for 111 yards and two scores on 24 carries for the Eagles, who failed to win a conference game for the first time since joining the ACC in 2005.

Trailing 17-14 with 8:23 to play, the Eagles drove 41 yards in nearly six minutes and tied the game on a 43-yard field goal by freshman kicker Colton Lichtenberg.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
