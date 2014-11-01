Preview: Boston College at Virginia Tech

Boston College is undefeated away from home this season and the Eagles need to stay that way in order to remain in contention in the ACC’s Atlantic Division. The Eagles play at struggling Virginia Tech on Saturday seeking their fourth road triumph of 2014 after posting a 9-22 record in away contests the previous five seasons. The Hokies have lost four of their past six, scoring only 22 points in back-to-back losses to Pittsburgh and Miami.

Virginia Tech has struggled to slow opposing running backs – allowing six 100-yard performances this season – and the challenge does not get easier Saturday against a Boston College squad ranking second in the ACC with 277 rushing yards per contest. Freshman Jon Hillman rushed for 101 yards in last week’s 23-17 victory at Wake Forest, and quarterback Tyler Murphy ranks third in the conference at 105.4 rushing yards per game. The Hokies are a long way from the team that upended Ohio State in September and need two victories in their final four games to become bowl eligible for the 22nd consecutive season.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3. LINE: Virginia Tech -3.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (5-3, 2-2 ACC): Murphy, a transfer from Florida, leads all FBS quarterbacks with 843 rushing yards and has passed for 1,034 yards, but the Eagles’ early-season success can be traced to both sides of the ball. Boston College ranks eighth nationally in total defense (299.8 yards) and 13th in scoring defense (18.8 points). Sophomore Kevin Kavalec earned ACC defensive lineman of the week honors after posting a career-high 10 tackles and two sacks against Wake Forest.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (4-4, 1-3 ACC): Quarterback Michael Brewer remains the starter despite passing for just 80 yards last week, and the Hokies allowed 249 yards rushing to Miami’s Duke Johnson. But head coach Frank Beamer told reporters Monday he is not panicking after the 30-6 loss to the Hurricanes. “Sometimes you get hammered like we did in our last ballgame and you go look at the tape and the tape’s not very good,” Beamer said, “but I didn’t feel that was the case with this football team.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Hokies’ six points last week is just the third time in the past decade Virginia Tech has been held to six points or fewer.

2. Boston College has surrendered only 14 points off turnovers this season.

3. Virginia Tech leads the series 15-7, but Boston College ended a five-game losing streak in the series with a 34-27 victory last season.

PREDICTION: Boston College 24, Virginia Tech 20