Preview: Bowling Green at Maryland

(Updated: CORRECTING spelling of Jefferson in EXTRA POINTS)

Maryland was slow to get going in an opener against an FCS team last week, waking up in the second half to avoid a letdown. It will aim for a more complete effort Saturday at home in the school’s first-ever meeting with Bowling Green.

The Terrapins trailed Richmond well into the second quarter before reeling off 37 straight points and coasting to a 50-21 triumph at College Park. The Falcons will be wise to avoid punting to William Likely, who set a Big Ten record with 233 yards in returns, including a 67-yarder for a touchdown that helped put the game away for Maryland in the fourth. “He’s the best I’ve ever been around in terms of tracking the ball, having a feel for everything, and being able to produce to way he produces,” Terrapins head coach Randy Edsall said this week. Bowling Green will already be mindful of giving up big plays after allowing Tennessee to roll up 604 yards of total offense and hand the Falcons a 59-30 loss last Saturday.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Maryland -7.5

ABOUT BOWLING GREEN (0-1): The Falcons had little issue moving the ball against a ranked SEC opponent last week, riding Matt Johnson’s career-high 424 passing yards in a game that remained tight into the third quarter. That is not a huge surprise for a quality offense that returned every starter, but a younger defense will have to improve against the run. The Volunteers had 399 yards rushing and six touchdowns while the Terrapins are coming off a 341-yard showing on the ground against Richmond.

ABOUT MARYLAND (1-0): Edsall was slightly critical of the performance of quarterback Perry Hills after the opener, calling his play “inconsistent.” Hills emerged from a deep group of signal-callers to earn the job but has not played on a consistent basis since a torn ACL ended his freshman season in 2012, so rust may be an issue for the redshirt junior. Brandon Ross led the way on the ground with a career-high 150 yards versus Richmond and has 258 yards on just 28 carries in his last two games in the regular season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bowling Green is looking to knock off a Big Ten team for the second straight season after defeating Indiana 45-42 on Sept. 13, 2014.

2. In his first game in nearly a year, Terrapins DL Quinton Jefferson led his team with 2 1/2 tackles for a loss and two sacks last week.

3. Maryland K Brad Craddock matched a career high with three field goals against Richmond and continues to be the most accurate kicker in school history (81.3 percent).

PREDICTION: Maryland 31, Bowling Green 20