Bowling Green 48, Maryland 27

Matt Johnson completed 36 of 55 passes for 491 yards and six touchdowns as visiting Bowling Green upset Maryland 48-27 in a game delayed 55 minutes at the half by lightning in the area.

The crowd of 36,332 were cleared out of Capital One Field at Byrd Stadium, and the ones that returned saw some lightning strikes on the field in the second half. Johnson put the Falcons (1-1) ahead for good on a 27-yard pass to receiver Roger Lewis, his second score of the day, at 9:53 of the fourth quarter. Lewis caught 15 passes for 109 yards.

The Terrapins (1-1) were outgained in offensive yardage, 692-341, by the Mid-American Conference visitors, which beat a Power Five school on the road for the first time since knocking off Pittsburg in the 2008 opener.

Three plays after a 52-yard Johnson-to-Lewis strike tied the game 13-13 early in the third quarter, quarterback Perry Hills connected with receiver D.J. Moore for 43 yards to put the Terps back on top. The shootout was on.

Maryland had led 13-6 at the half on the strength of special teams play. Kicker Brad Craddock had two field goals, from 41 and 23 yards, but the big play was again turned in by Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week Will Likely, who took a punt 85 yards for a score on the last play of the first quarter.

It was the second longest punt return in school history and Likely’s second week in a row with a punt return score. Bowling Green answered with a 5-yard Johnson to Derek Lee score, but failed on a two-point conversion pass.