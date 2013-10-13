(Updated: Took out conference records. Johnson’s passing yards from 223 to 224 and rushing numbers (29 on six carries). Took out that Bowling Green did not commit a turnover.)

Mississippi State 21, Bowling Green 20: Sophomore quarterback Dak Prescott ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns as the host Bulldogs held off the Falcons on homecoming.

Mississippi State (3-3) improved to 12-2 in nonconference home games under coach Dan Mullen. The Bulldogs used Prescott as a rushing threat to complement less-mobile senior Tyler Russell, who hit 10-of-11 throws before halftime as the Bulldogs took a 21-13 lead to the locker room.

Bowling Green (5-2) crept within 21-20 on quarterback Matt Johnson’s 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The Falcons stopped Prescott on fourth-and-3 in the fourth quarter, taking over on their own 6-yard line with 4:21 left, but they go no farther than their 46-yard line.

LaDarius Perkins ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for Mississippi State, which has alternated losses and wins all season. Johnson finished 20-of-34 passing for 224 yards and added 29 yards on six carries. Travis Greene ran 15 times for 99 yards for the upset-minded Falcons.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bulldogs improved to 51-21-3 on homecoming. … This was Mississippi State’s first game against a team currently in the MAC. … Prescott, entered the game tied for fourth in the SEC with seven touchdowns, completed 7-of-11 throws for 75 yards with an interception.