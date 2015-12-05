Bowling Green 34, Northern Illinois 14

Travis Greene rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Matt Johnson threw for 235 yards and two scores as Bowling Green beat Northern Illinois 34-14 for the Mid-American Conference championship on Friday night at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Falcons (10-3) never trailed as they avenged a 51-17 loss to the Huskies in the 2014 title game.

Johnson had a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Roger Lewis in the third quarter and Greene scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter for Bowling Green.

Injuries forced Northern Illinois (8-5) to use walk-on freshman quarterback Tommy Fiedler. He completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to tight end Desroy Maxwell in the third quarter.

Huskies cornerback Shawun Lurry collected his ninth interception of the season and a 64-yard touchdown return.

Bowling Green dominated both sides of the ball in the first half, scoring on three of seven possessions for a 21-0 lead while compiling 289 total yards to 72 for Northern Illinois.

Falcons running backs Fred Coppet and Greene scored on first-half runs of 4 and 25 yards. Johnson threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Derek Lee.