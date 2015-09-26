Preview: Bowling Green at Purdue

Purdue is trying to find some stability on offense before its Big Ten conference schedule begins. The Boilermakers will have one more chance to right the ship against a Mid-American Conference opponent Saturday when Bowling Green visits.

Purdue is switching starting quarterbacks Saturday, replacing Austin Appleby with David Blough after Appleby recorded six interceptions and a fumble in three starts. Blough will need to match the pace of Bowling Green quarterback Matt Johnson and the nation’s most prolific offense. Johnson has more passing yards (1,358) and touchdowns (12) than anyone else, but the Falcons have only one win because their porous defense has allowed more than 500 yards in two of three contests. The Boilermakers’ defense is among the nation’s best in tackles for loss, which could disrupt Bowling Green’s rhythm on offense.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Bowling Green -2.5

ABOUT BOWLING GREEN (1-2): Roger Lewis is Johnson’s top receiving option, hauling in 24 receptions for a team-leading 510 yards and five touchdowns. Bowling Green’s defense has struggled to stop the rush, allowing an average of 236.7 rushing yards - 116th among the 127 FBS teams. Defensive back Denard Turner has two interceptions to start his senior season.

ABOUT PURDUE (1-2): Coach Darrell Hazell insists the change in starting quarterback is not a panic move, calling it “a move based on our base philosophy that we’re not going to turn the ball over, period.” Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley is the brightest star on defense, leading the team with 26 tackles (14 solo). Markell Jones has scored three rushing touchdowns while averaging 7.2 yards per carry and could be in for a big outing against the Falcons.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Boilermakers start their conference schedule next week at No. 3 Michigan State.

2. Bowling Green defeated Big Ten opponent Maryland in Week 2.

3. Purdue is 4-4 against MAC opponents since 2009.

PREDICTION: Falcons 38, Boilermakers 28