Bowling Green 35, Purdue 28

Tailback Travis Greene ran for a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 9 seconds remaining Saturday afternoon, as Bowling Green upended mistake-prone Purdue 35-28 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Fellow tailback Donovan Wilson also had two touchdown runs, and quarterback Matt Johnson threw for 402 yards and a TD for the Falcons (2-2), who never trailed in notching their second win over a Big Ten Conference opponent this season. Greene finished with a game-high 70 rushing yards on 11 carries while wide receiver Ronnie Moore caught nine passes for 74 yards a TD for Bowling Green, which finished with 539 total yards and 39 first downs.

Redshirt-freshman David Blough, making his first start in place of benched starter Austin Appleby, completed 28 of 38 passes for 335 yards and two TDs and ran for a score for the Boilermakers (1-3), who fell to 0-3 all-time versus Bowling Green. Purdue was hurt by two short missed field goals by Paul Griggs and nine penalties for 92 yards, including a pair of personal-foul calls on each of the Falcons’ fourth-quarter TD drives.

Bowling Green held 21-14 and 28-21 leads in the second half, but the Boilermakers pulled even on a 5-yard scoring run by wide receiver Jarrett Burgess and a 62-yard pass from Blough to wide receiver Gregory Phillips, respectively.

Purdue had the chance for its first lead with 2:50 remaining, but Griggs pushed a 32-yard field goal attempt wide right, and Johnson and the Falcons immediately answered with a nine-play, 80-yard scoring march, aided by a pair of Purdue facemask penalties and capped by Greene’s 12-yard scoring dash up the middle.

Both teams reached the end zone on two of their first three drives of the game, with Purdue countering scoring runs by Greene (11 yards) and Wilson (two yards) with a 1-yard sneak by Blough and a 45-yard scoring strike from Blough to wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey. The Falcons, though, followed a 20-yard missed field goal by Griggs with a seven-play, 80-yard drive late in the half, capped by a Wilson 1-yard run to give the visitors a 21-14 lead heading into the break.