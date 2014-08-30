Western Kentucky 59, Bowling Green 31: Brandon Doughty set school records with 569 passing yards and six touchdowns as the host Hilltoppers broke the school mark for total offense in a lopsided victory.

Doughty also set a Western Kentucky mark for completions, going 46-for-56 without an interception as the Hilltoppers (1-0) broke the school record for total yards with more than six minutes left and finished with 702. Taywan Taylor caught 12 passes for 185 yards and a score while Jared Dangerfield and Willie McNeal each hauled in two touchdown passes.

Matt Johnson was 25-of-36 for 314 yards and a touchdown while Travis Greene rushed for 91 yards and a score on 18 carries for Bowling Green. The Falcons (0-1) didn’t put up much resistance on defense, though, forcing only two punts and allowing the Hilltoppers to produce points on nine of their 12 possessions.

Seven of Western Kentucky’s eight touchdown drives were of 75 yards or longer and the other was a 69-yard march. Leon Allen added 93 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries and Dangerfield caught 10 passes for 92 yards.

Bowling Green defensive back Darrell Hunter was ejected in the second quarter after punching Western Kentucky tight end Tyler Higbee in the helmet. The incident added to a dismal debut for Dino Babers, who became the first Falcons coach to lose his debut with the school since Harry Ockerman in 1935.