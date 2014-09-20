Preview: Bowling Green at Wisconsin

No. 17 Wisconsin is back on the field after a bye week and attempts to win its 31st consecutive nonconference home game when it faces Bowling Green on Saturday. The Badgers are hoping to get star tailback Melvin Gordon going against the Falcons after he had just 38 yards on 17 carries against Western Illinois on Sept. 6. “We want to run the ball better,” Wisconsin coach Gary Andersen told reporters. “That’s all of us. That’s everybody involved in the run game, including myself.”

The Badgers are also worried about the frenetic place Bowling Green has displayed through its first three games. The Falcons set a school record by running 113 plays in last week’s 45-42 victory over Indiana – Bowling Green’s first victory over a Big Ten program since 2007. Wisconsin has held opponents to 59.5 plays, 263.5 yards and 15.5 points in its first two games.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Wisconsin -27.

ABOUT BOWLING GREEN (2-1): Quarterback James Knapke is coming off a sensational effort against Indiana in which he went 46-of-73 for 395 yards and three touchdowns. The biggest throw was Knapke’s game-winning 2-yard touchdown throw to Roger Lewis with nine seconds left, and Lewis had 16 receptions for 149 yards and has 30 catches through three games. Strong safety Brian Sutton (29 tackles), outside linebacker Gabe Martin (26 tackles) and nose guard Gus Schwieterman (team-best four tackles for losses) headline the defense.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (1-1): Quarterback Tanner McEvoy struggled in the season opener against LSU but bounced back to go 23-of-28 for 283 yards versus Western Illinois and completed 17 consecutive passes, passing Russell Wilson’s school mark of 16. Gordon became the 13th player in school history to surpass 2,500 rushing yards against Western Illinois despite a subpar performance that followed a 140-yard effort against LSU. Inside linebacker Marcus Trotter (18 tackles) and strong safety Michael Caputo (17 tackles, one interception) lead the defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wisconsin has won the three previous meetings, most recently a 34-14 home win in 2006.

2. Bowling Green is allowing 569.3 yards per game, including 412.3 through the air.

3. Badgers WR Alex Erickson had 10 catches against Western Illinois – becoming the 11th player in school history with 10 or more receptions – for a career-best 122 yards.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 40, Bowling Green 31