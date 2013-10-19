Preview: Brigham Young at Houston

Undefeated Houston hosts Brigham Young in a homecoming game at Reliant Stadium on Saturday featuring two hot quarterbacks. Sophomore Taysom Hill passed for a score and rushed for another in Brigham Young’s 38-20 win over Georgia Tech and leads the nation in rushing yards among quarterbacks (644). Houston boasts an equally talented signal caller in freshman John O‘Korn, who has thrown 11 touchdowns to just one interception.

Houston and Brigham Young each allow fewer than 20 points a game, and both offenses have been explosive. Hill leads a rushing attack that ranks 11th in the nation in total yards (1,578) and averages 263 a game. Houston rides a passing attack led by O‘Korn and Deontay Greenberry, who ranks second in receiving yards (606) in the American Athletic Conference.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNNEWS. LINE: Houston -9.5

ABOUT BRIGHAM YOUNG (4-2): Bronco Mendenhall’s team made its mark when the Cougars upset then-ranked No. 15 Texas, but that win was quickly spoiled by a loss to in-state rival Utah. Brigham Young followed that defeat with three straight wins in dominating fashion. Hill has struggled with accuracy despite throwing for more than 1,200 yards this season, but the sophomore completed 70.4 percent of his passes against Georgia Tech and had his first game without an interception.

ABOUT HOUSTON (5-0): Tony Levine’s team has already won the same amount of games it did all of last season as the Cougars ranks 20th in the nation in scoring (39.8). O‘Korn has thrown for 791 yards and eight touchdowns in the past three games and his leading target Greenberry has yet to fail him this season. The sophomore receiver posted three straight games with more than 100 yards, but the streak was snapped when Memphis held him to 76 yards on four catches.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This will be the first meeting between the programs.

2. Brigham Young is 6-1 against AAC opponents.

3. Cody Hoffman needs one catch to pass Dennis Pitta for No. 1 in career receptions at Brigham Young.

PREDICTION: Brigham Young 28, Houston 20