Brigham Young 47, Houston 46: Skyler Ridley’s 11-yard scoring reception with 1:08 remaining handed Tony Levine’s team its first loss of the season in a high-scoring affair at Reliant Stadium.

Taysom Hill (128) became the first player to rush for 100 yards against Houston this season and had a career-high 417 passing yards for Brigham Young (5-2). Cody Hoffman finished with 156 yards receiving and contributed to Brigham Young’s 13 points in the fourth quarter with a 25-yard score.

Thomas Bates picked off two passes and Deontay Greenbery had a pair of receiving touchdowns for Houston (5-1). John O‘Korn threw for 363 yards and three scores, but the freshman was picked off three times and threw a crucial interception late in the game.

Houston’s defense recorded the only points in the third quarter on a safety by Derrick Mathews and the offense grabbed a 46-41 lead after O‘Korn hit Greenberry for a 10-yard score with 5:20 remaining in the game. Ridley’s score gave Brigham Young the late lead and an interception by Alani Fua prevented a comeback.

Brigham Young and Houston combined for 45 points in the first quarter alone and 701 yards of offense in the first half. Demarcus Ayers had Houston’s first points of the game with a 95-yard kick return and Mathews returned an interception 29 yards for a score in the first quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston has forced multiple turnovers in 14 straight games dating back to 2012. ... Hoffman set the Brigham Young record for career receptions (222) with his first catch of the game and later tied the school receiving touchdowns record of 30 set by Austin Collie. ... Mathews’ safety in the third quarter was Houston’s first since 1992.