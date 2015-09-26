Preview: BYU at Michigan

Michigan looks for its third consecutive victory under first-year coach Jim Harbaugh when it hosts BYU on Saturday. The Wolverines made short work of UNLV as they scored 21 first-half points en route to a 28-7 victory, but there are growing concerns over the play of quarterback Jake Rudock, who finished with only 123 passing yards while throwing his fifth interception of the young season.

“To be clear Jake Rudock is our best quarterback and not by a small margin,” Harbaugh told reporters. “I feel it’s divisive when you just pull out one name to keep hammering.” Michigan has been winning with defense as D.J. Durkin’s unit has surrendered 14 total points in its last two victories and hopes to put the clamps on the Cougars’ big-play offense. BYU finally ran out of miracles when Tanner Mangum’s desperation heave was intercepted in the waning moments as the Cougars fell 24-23 to No. 11 UCLA. The Cougars and Wolverines clash for only the second time, but BYU has fond memories of the first meeting as it beat Michigan 24-17 in the 1984 Holiday Bowl to cap off a National Championship season.

TV: Noon, ET, ABC. LINE: Michigan -5.5

ABOUT BYU (2-1): Standout senior nose tackle Travis Tuiloma, who was originally supposed to miss 4-to-6 weeks after injuring his knee against Nebraska, could return to the lineup in time to face the Wolverines. “This will be a great week (for Tuiloma to come back) because we will see power about 5,000 times,” Cougars coach Bronco Mendenhall told reporters. “We have a long ways to go in terms of tackling.” Adam Hine has continued to do an admirable job filling in for injured running back Algie Brown as the senior rushed for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown against the Bruins.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2-1): Ty Isaac had his best game as a Wolverine, carrying the ball eight times for 114 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown, which is the team’s longest play from scrimmage this season. Sione Houma ran for the first touchdown of his career after replacing Joe Kerridge, who suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter, and the senior fullback will likely get the start Saturday. Rudock has struggled in his first three games since transferring from Iowa in the offseason as he is averaging 6.4 yards per completion, with his longest pass play measuring 28 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has held its last two opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards.

2. BYU is 4-7-1 against the Big Ten Conference.

3. Harbaugh was the starting quarterback for the Wolverines in 1984, but missed the Holiday Bowl with a broken arm.

PREDICTION: BYU 21, Michigan 20