November 2, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

Brigham Young 27, Middle Tennessee 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Brigham Young 27, Middle Tennessee 7: Christian Stewart threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score to fuel the Cougars to a road victory.

Stewart’s second TD pass of the game ignited a dominant second half for Brigham Young (5-4), which outscored Middle Tennessee by a 20-0 margin after intermission. Stewart finished 28-of-45 for 316 yards without a turnover as the Cougars snapped their four-game skid.

Blue Raiders quarterback Austin Grammer went 16-of-32 for 119 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Middle Tennessee (5-4) averaged only 2.9 yards on 37 rushing attempts and was outgained 444-228 overall.

Stewart snapped a 7-7 tie with a 19-yard scoring pass to Jordan Leslie early in the third quarter. The Cougars pushed the lead to 21-7 on Paul Lasike’s 2-yard TD run in the waning seconds of the period and put away the game on Stewart’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:37 left in the contest.

BYU went 69 yards in eight plays on the game’s opening drive, which was capped by Stewart’s 37-yard scoring strike to Colby Pearson. Middle Tennessee’s only points came on Grammer’s 22-yard pass to Devin Clarke with 4:04 remaining in the first half.

