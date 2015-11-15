Missouri 20, BYU 16

Missouri capped a tumultuous week with a 20-16 come-from-behind win over Brigham Young.

The week began with a team boycott in support of hunger striker Jonathan Butler; it ended with the announced resignation of head coach Gary Pinkel because of health issues.

Missouri’s offense sprung to life in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Drew Lock threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to J‘Mon Moore. It was Lock’s first touchdown pass since Oct. 3.

Lock finished 19 of 28 for 244 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

On the first play of BYU’s next drive, Missouri defensive end Marcell Frazier forced a fumble that teammate Michael Scherer recovered at the BYU 16. Running back Tyler Hunt ended the drive with a one-yard touchdown run, the first of his career, to push Missouri’s lead to 20-10.

BYU took a 10-6 lead in the third quarter, after a drive in Missouri’s red zone got second life.

On a field-goal attempt, Missouri defensive end Walter Brady was flagged for delay of game for an abrupt movement that caused a false start, giving the Cougars a first down.

Running back Algernon Brown would score on an 11-yard run three plays later.