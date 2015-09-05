Preview: BYU at Nebraska

One of the reasons Nebraska fired Bo Pelini – a coach that won at least nine games every season in his seven-year stay in Lincoln – last December was because his teams “weren’t good enough in the games that mattered”, according to athletic director Shawn Eichorst. The Cornhuskers aren’t going to waste any time in seeing if Mike Riley can succeed where Pelini failed as they hope to extend their FBS-best season-opening win streak to 30 games on Saturday when they host BYU.

Pelini’s sometimes-tumultuous tenure came to an end on Dec. 1 in part because his teams failed to win a Big 12 or Big Ten championship and went 9-17 against ranked opponents under his watch. Riley, who went 93-80 during two tours of duty with Oregon State before accepting the Nebraska job, will not have to face a Top-25 opponent in his debut, but rather a team that went 3-0 against Power Five schools a season ago as an FBS Independent. The Cougars opened 2014 with four straight wins and broke into the Top 25 before losing Heisman Trophy hopeful and dual-threat quarterback Taysom Hill for the season with a broken left leg in a loss to Utah State, beginning a four-game skid. Even with Hill sidelined for more than half the season, BYU still finished 14th nationally with 37.1 points per game.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Nebraska -7

ABOUT BYU (2014: 8-5): Hill – the only active player in FBS with 4,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing – will once again command an offense that ranked 11th in the country in total plays (1,050). Mitch Mathews (73 catches for 922 yards and nine receiving touchdowns – all team highs) and Nick Kurtz stand at 6-6 and 6-5, respectively, giving Hill a pair of imposing receivers to target when he isn’t improvising as a runner. Bronson Kaufusi (15.5 career sacks) returns to the defensive line after spending last season as a linebacker and leads a defense that ranked 14th in FBS in yards per carry allowed (3.28) and 20th in rushing defense (121.8).

ABOUT NEBRASKA (2014: 9-4): Ameer Abdullah moved on to the NFL after finishing his career as the second-leading rusher in school history, but the Cornhuskers are confident that Terrell Newby can extend the team’s six-year streak of sporting at least one 1,000-yard rusher. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins is on the watch list for four different awards (Lombardi, Outland, Nagurski and Bednarik); both Newby and Collins will be needed to step up even more after Riley told reporters earlier this summer that five unidentified players had been suspended for the opener. Nebraska also must overcome a prolonged absence from receiver/returner De‘Mornay Pierson-El, who will be out until at least October with a foot injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cornhuskers rank first (389) and the Cougars fifth (354) among all college football programs in wins over the last 40 seasons.

2. Nebraska, which will face an FBS Independent for first time since 2003, has scored at least 40 points in 21 of the past 29 season openers while limiting the opposition to 14 points or fewer 19 times. 3. BYU allowed 40 rushing plays of 10 or more yards last season, tied with East Carolina and Oklahoma for the second-fewest in the country.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 38, BYU 34