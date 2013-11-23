Notre Dame 23, Brigham Young 13: Tommy Rees threw for 235 yards and a score as the host Fighting Irish held off the Cougars.

Cam McDaniel had a career-high 117 rushing yards for Notre Dame (8-3) and Tarean Folston added 78 rushing yards. DaVaris Daniels had six catches for 107 yards and TJ Jones added 95 yards on five catches.

Taysom Hill went 21-of-36 for 168 yards and rushed for 101 yards for Brigham Young (7-4). Paul Lasike added 101 rushing yards on four carries for the Cougars while Skyler Ridley had six catches for 52 yards.

Rees hit Daniels for a 61-yard touchdown on Notre Dame’s first possession and Hill answered with a 7-yard scoring pass to JD Falslev. Folston’s 2-yard run put the Irish ahead with 4:43 left in the first quarter.

Kyle Brindza’s third field goal - a 51-yarder - pushed Notre Dame’s lead to 23-13 with 6:53 left. BYU had the ball twice after that but had a field goal blocked by Jarron Jones and turned the ball over on downs.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hill became the first BYU player to run and pass for 1,000 yards in a single season. ... Brian Kelly became the first Notre Dame coach to record at least eight wins in each of his first four seasons. ... Jones extended his school record of 38 games with a catch but could not tie the Irish record for consecutive games with a touchdown catch (eight by Jeff Smardzija in 2005 and Golden Tate in 2009).