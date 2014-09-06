Preview: Brigham Young at Texas

Texas sophomore quarterback Tyrone Swoopes will make his first collegiate start when the No. 25 Longhorns host Brigham Young on Saturday. First-year coach Charlie Strong announced during Monday’s news conference that junior starter David Ash had concussion-related symptoms after last week’s 38-7 win against North Texas and would not play against BYU. Ash missed nine games and received a medical redshirt last year because of concussions during Texas’ 40-21 loss at BYU and against Kansas State two weeks later.

“We can function,” Strong said. “It’s not like it’s the end of the world. We know we have got to go play a football game, and that’s what we’re going to do. Tyrone can handle it. I‘m not concerned about that, and the team will rally around him.” The Longhorns had a tough time stopping the Cougars’ spread option attack last year as quarterback Taysom Hill ran for 269 yards. Texas was solid on defense in its opener, allowing just 94 yards of total offense and grabbing four interceptions.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Texas -3.5

ABOUT BRIGHAM YOUNG (1-0): Hill, who threw for 2,938 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 1,344 yards and 10 scores last year, recorded a career-high five touchdowns in the Cougars’ 35-10 win against Connecticut. BYU outgained UConn 205-71 on the ground without returning running back Jamaal Williams (1,233 yards, seven touchdowns last year). Williams, receiver Devon Blackmon, nose tackle Marques Johnson and defensive backs Jordan Johnson and Robertson Daniel were suspended for BYU’s opener but are expected back this week.

ABOUT TEXAS (1-0): Swoopes, who went 5-of-13 for 26 yards and rushed for 79 yards and a score in six appearances last year, will be backed by a pair of strong running backs in Johnathan Gray (84 yards last week) and Malcolm Brown (65 yards and two touchdowns) and an inexperienced offensive line. Center Dominic Espinosa, a 40-game starter, is out with a broken right ankle, and the Longhorns’ other starters have a combined 14 starts. Fifth-year senior John Harris emerged as a go-to receiver, catching an 8-yard touchdown on the way to career highs with seven catches and 110 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The backfield duos of Texas’ Brown and Gray and BYU’s Hill and Williams are two of only six backfield pairs in the country to return after each rushed for at least 750 yards last year.

2. Texas senior WR Jaxon Shipley needs 24 yards to become the eighth player in Longhorn history with 2,000 career receiving yards.

3. BYU junior Bronson Kaufusi had two sacks and a fumble recovery against UConn, his first game at outside linebacker after spending two seasons as a defensive end.

PREDICTION: Texas 27, Brigham Young 24