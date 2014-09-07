Brigham Young 41, Texas 7

Brigham Young 41, No. 25 Texas 7: Taysom Hill threw for 181 yards and rushed for 99 and three scores as the Cougars upset the host Longhorns.

Jamaal Williams added 89 yards on the ground and Adam Hine had 29 and two touchdowns for Brigham Young (2-0), which scored on four straight possessions to open the second half. Jordan Leslie had seven catches for 85 yards, including a 27-yard circus catch to set up Hine’s first score.

Tyrone Swoopes went 19-of-30 for 171 yards and a late touchdown in his first start for Texas (1-1) and John Harris had a team-high eight catches for 77 yards. Johnathan Gray and Malcolm Brown combined for 75 rushing yards while Texas was outgained 248-82 on the ground.

The Longhorns lost two fumbles in the first half, but Shiro Davis’ sack forced BYU to settle for a 29-yard field goal and 6-0 lead with 6:34 left in the first half. Hill started the rout by escaping pressure and hurdling the final defender on his way to a 30-yard touchdown three minutes into the second half.

Hine followed with a 16-yard scoring run and Hill added two more short touchdown runs - the second set up by a fumbled Texas kickoff - for a 34-0 lead with 4:33 left in the quarter. Texas got on the board with Swoopes’ 13-yard pass to Harris late in the third quarter and Hine capped the scoring with an 8-yard run after an interception.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Texas defense kept the game close in the first half, holding on a 4th-and-1 early, forcing two Trevor Samson field goals after goal-line stands and grabbing an interception in the end zone late. ... Williams has 402 career carries without losing a fumble after recovering his own fumble inside the Texas 10 in the first quarter. ... BYU has an interception in 12 consecutive games.