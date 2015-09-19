Preview: BYU at UCLA

No. 22 BYU has used one of the most improbable plays in sports to win its first two games and will try to continue its lucky streak Saturday as it visits 12th-ranked UCLA. BYU knocked off Nebraska with a Hail Mary with no time on the clock two weeks ago, and freshman quarterback Tanner Mangum repeated the feat Saturday against then-No. 22 Boise State before the Cougars’ defense turned a last-second turnover into another touchdown in the 35-24 win.

UCLA will start its own freshman quarterback in Josh Rosen, who has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 574 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. The difference for the Bruins is that they have a more proven running game behind Paul Perkins, who already has totaled 210 yards on the ground - highlighted by a 56-yard TD last week against UNLV. The offensive line received good news this week when center Jake Brendel - who missed the second half against UNLV with a bruised foot - was given the go-ahead to play this week, but fellow offensive lineman Tevita Halalilo broke a bone in his leg late in the game and will miss three months. A skill player to watch for BYU is senior receiver Devon Blackmon, a Southern California native and former Oregon player who leads the Cougars with 11 receptions for 148 yards.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FS1. LINE: UCLA -17

ABOUT BYU (2-0): The Cougars have attracted UCLA’s attention with their physical style of play and, at times, below-the-belt methods. Defensive lineman Ului Lapuaho will be allowed to play against the Bruins despite being caught punching a Boise State player in the groin last weekend. Also last week, safety Kai Nacua returned from a one-game suspension as a result of a brawl at the end of the Miami Beach Bowl last December and made three interceptions to earn National Defensive Player of the Week honors. UCLA also might be reminded of the last time they played the Cougars - a 59-0 loss in 2008, which remains the largest margin of victory by a non-Power 5 school over a Power-5.

ABOUT UCLA (2-0): The Bruins have one of the nation’s top defensive tackles in Kenny Clark, a second-team All-Conference selection last season, and Eli Ankou is beginning to show similar improvement up front. That’s been huge for UCLA, which lost another talented defensive tackle, Eddie Vanderdoes, to a season-ending knee injury in the first game. Matt Dickerson also has responded well to increased playing time up front while the Bruins moved Fred Ulu-Perry from center to nose guard to give the team more depth. Nobody has been more valuable to the defense than outside linebacker Deon Hollins, who has been a force in the opponent’s backfield this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Perkins needs 57 rushing yards to become the 20th UCLA player to reached 3,000 for his career.

2. UCLA has outscored its opponents 31-0 in the third quarter this season.

3. The Cougars have blanked their opponents in the fourth quarter this year while scoring 30 points.

PREDICTION: UCLA 31, BYU 18