Preview: BYU vs. Utah

Utah attempts to knock off down-the-freeway neighbor BYU for the sixth consecutive time when the teams meet on Saturday in the latest installment of their heated rivalry. The teams didn't play the past two regular seasons after tensions increased but the Utes scored 35 points while recording a seven-point victory over the Cougars in last season's Las Vegas Bowl.

First-year BYU coach Kalani Sitake is a former Utah assistant and he has tried to simmer down some of the hostilities between the programs. "He's telling us it's not about hate," Cougars senior running back Jamaal Williams told reporters. "It's all about the team, and if we keep it team-oriented that we'll be fine." Utes coach Kyle Whittingham counts Sitake as one of his closest friends and said the bond won't have any effect on what transpires between the two programs located approximately 50 miles apart. "There are few people in this profession who are considered close friends, he is one of them," Whittingham said at a press conference. "I don't think it has any bearing on the game itself. He's a guy who was with me when I first got the job, he was one of my first hires, and he did a great job for us while he was here. I'm sure he's going to do a great job down there."

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Utah -3.5

ABOUT BYU (1-0): Williams didn't play last season due to personal reasons but he didn't appear rusty while rushing for 162 yards in an 18-16 victory over Arizona to raise his career total to 2,688, fifth-most in school history. Senior quarterback Taysom Hill also didn't need a refresher course after last year's season-ending foot injury and the 26-year-old was 21-of-29 passing for 202 yards and one touchdown. Senior free safety Kai Nacua (nine career interceptions) lead the secondary while sophomore middle linebacker Butch Pau'u (nine tackles, one sack, one forced fumble) and sophomore outside linebacker Francis Bernard (one interception, one sack) had strong openers.

ABOUT UTAH (1-0): Junior quarterback Troy Williams was 20-of-35 for 272 yards and two touchdowns in his Utes debut while averaging a solid 13.6 yards per completion in the 24-0 win over Southern Utah. Senior wideout Tim Patrick had a career-best 105 receiving yards while catching five passes (two for TDs), and junior running back Troy McCormick had 110 all-around yards (55 rushing, 55 receiving) after missing all of last season with a knee injury. Junior standout free safety Marcus Williams got his season off to a good start with a forced fumble and his seventh career interception while senior defensive end Hunter Dimick recorded his 16th career sack, eighth-most in school history.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah has won 10 of the past 13 meetings and holds a 58-34-4 series edge.

2. Hill needs 192 passing yards to become the 12th player in Cougars history to reach 5,000.

3. Utes senior CB Dominique Hatfield (lower leg) could return after missing the opener.

PREDICTION: BYU 26, Utah 24