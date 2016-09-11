Utah stops two-point conversion, upends BYU 20-19

SALT LAKE CITY -- Senior quarterback Taysom Hill scored on a 7-yard run with 18 seconds left but was stopped on a two-point conversion run, allowing Utah to escape with a 20-19 win over BYU on Saturday night.

Troy Williams threw for 194 yards and a touchdown but also had three interceptions in his second start for the Utes. Hill passed for 176 yards and also had three interceptions. He added for 87 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

It wasn't enough to prevent BYU (1-1) from losing to Utah for the sixth straight time in the series dating to 2009.

Both teams combined for a total of nine turnovers -- six for Utah and three for BYU. The Cougars had a 13-7 edge in points off turnovers. The Utes (2-0) had not turned over the ball in their previous three games against BYU.

Turnovers turned into a huge problem for BYU and Utah out of the gate.

Linebacker Sunia Tauteoli intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown on BYU's first play from scrimmage, giving Utah a 7-0 lead just 16 seconds into the game.

Utah struggled to hold onto the ball as well. The Utes fumbled on each of their first two drives, giving BYU back-to-back possessions starting inside the Utah 40-yard line. The Utes clamped down on defense, allowing just 15 yards in 16 total plays on the two drives. It forced BYU to settle for field goals of 43 and 42 yards from Jake Oldroyd.

The Cougars cashed in all the way on a turnover in the second quarter. Kai Nacua intercepted Williams in the end zone. It set up a 39-yard dash down the sideline by Hill that gave BYU a 13-7 lead.

Utah finally settled down on offense and covered 72 yards in 10 plays to go back in front before halftime. Williams connected with Tim Patrick on a 21-yard TD pass to make it 14-13 in favor of the Utes with 17 seconds left before halftime.

Sloppy football returned after halftime. Hill threw interceptions on back-to-back drives in the third quarter for BYU. Utah answered with back-to-back turnovers of its own later in the quarter -- another interception by Williams and a fumble on a punt return by Boobie Hobbs.

Utah managed to overcome its mistakes long enough to extend its lead to 20-13 on a 47-yard field goal from Andy Phillips in the third quarter and a 29-yard field goal from Phillips with 2:47 left.

The Utes covered 78 yards on 19 plays on their final scoring drive and burned 11:21 off the clock. It wasn't enough to stop BYU from scoring a final touchdown when Hill ran into the end zone untouched from 7 yards with 18 seconds left.