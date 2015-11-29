FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BYU 51, Utah State 28
November 29, 2015

Quarterback Tanner Mangum passed for 284 yards and four touchdowns, and BYU cruised to a 51-28 win over Utah State on Saturday.

Wide receiver Mitch Mathews caught six passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cougars (9-3), who earned their seventh win in the past eight games and hit nine wins for the first time since 2011.

The loss snapped a 14-game home winning streak for Utah State (6-6). The Aggies lost at home for the first time since Oct. 12, 2013, against Boise State.

Quarterback Chuckie Keeton passed for 243 yards and a touchdown for Utah State. Keeton added a touchdown on the ground but also fumbled to set up a BYU defensive touchdown.

BYU trailed 21-10 late in the second quarter before outscoring Utah State 41-7 the rest of the way. Mathews hauled in touchdown receptions from 72 yards and 35 yards as part of the comeback effort. Running back Francis Bernard contributed a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown.

Utah State outgained BYU 445-358 despite the loss.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
