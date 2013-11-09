Preview: Brigham Young at Wisconsin

Brigham Young’s high-yardage offense faces its sternest test of the season Saturday when the Cougars travel to No. 22Wisconsin. The Cougars average 511.1 yards per game, ranking 12th in the nation, but will oppose a Badgers’ defense that is allowing just 15 points per contest. Wisconsin has held five of its eight opponents to 10 points or less, and has surrendered 47 points during its current three-game winning streak since a 31-24 loss on Sept. 28 to fourth-ranked Ohio State.

Brigham Young and Wisconsin are the only FBS squads with two players each averaging more than 100 yards per game, so stopping the run will be the primary focus for both defenses. BYU quarterback Taysom Hill (105.1 yards) and running back Jamaal Williams (104.7) fuel an offense that has posted 30 or more points in each of its five consecutive victories. Wisconsin counters with running backs Melvin Gordon (134.3) and James White (100.5), driving an offense averaging 38.4 points.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Wisconsin, -7.5

ABOUT BRIGHAM YOUNG (6-2): Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy leads the Cougars’ defense, ranking second among active FBS players in career sacks with 26. Hill is a dangerous dual threat, passing for 339 yards and three touchdowns in BYU’s 37-20 victory over Boise State on Oct. 25. The sophomore is sixth in the nation averaging 357.5 yards of total offense per game, and has completed 65.4 percent of his passes during the Cougars’ five-game winning streak.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (6-2): White scored two touchdowns in last week’s 28-9 victory over Iowa, and leads all active FBS players in career rushing touchdowns (41) and total touchdowns (43). The Badgers average 7.26 yards per play, leading the Big Ten and ranking seventh in the nation. The Wisconsin defense gets particularly tough in the red zone, leading the country in holding opponents out of the end zone 61.9 percent of the time.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wisconsin and BYU have met once previously, in 1980, but Badgers’ head coach Gary Andersen faced the Cougars the past 10 seasons as head coach of Utah State and previously as an assistant at Utah.

2. BYU wide receiver Cody Hoffman is the school’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving touchdowns, and is 14 yards shy of the school mark for career receiving yards held by Austin Collie (3,255).

3. A victory gives the Badgers a 5-0 start at home for the fourth straight season.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 34, BYU 24