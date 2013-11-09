FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin 27, Brigham Young 17
November 10, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

Wisconsin 27, Brigham Young 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 22 Wisconsin 27, Brigham Young 17: James White rushed for 147 yards and scored three touchdowns, and the host Badgers used stifling defense to stymie the Cougars’ high-powered offense.

Wisconsin (7-2) held a BYU offense averaging 511.1 yards to only 370 yards of total offense. White rushed for two scores and caught a touchdown pass as the Badgers extended their winning streak to four.

BYU (6-3) saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Cody Hoffman caught a touchdown pass and became the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards, catching seven passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

White capped a 76-yard drive on the game’s opening possession with a 4-yard touchdown run and caught Joel Stave’s 5-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds left in the first half as the Badgers took a 17-3 lead at intermission. White added a 14-yard touchdown run with 13:51 remaining, capping a 10-play, 92-yard drive.

Jack Russell kicked two field goals, the second staking the Badgers to a 20-3 advantage early in the third quarter. Taysom Hill hit Hoffman on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 9:04 left in the quarter to bring the Cougars within 20-10.

GAME NOTEBOOK: White leads all active FBS players with 46 total touchdowns and Wisconsin improved to 23-2 in games when White reaches the end zone. … Hill, who came in averaging 105.1 yards rushing, finished with 53. … Hoffman, who already held BYU’s marks for all-time receptions and touchdowns, passed Austin Collie for receiving yardage.

