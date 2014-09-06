Army 47, Buffalo 39: Larry Dixon rushed for 174 yards and two of his team’s seven touchdowns as the host Black Knights overcame Joe Licata’s five scoring strikes to win in Jeff Monken’s coaching debut.

Raymond Maples rushed for a score and had a pair of receptions for 69 yards in his return from a season-ending injury in 2013. Terry Baggett had a 41-yard touchdown and Angel Santiago, Tony Giovannelli and Matt Giachinta added short-yardage scores as Army (1-0) held on after seeing a 30-point advantage shrink to eight in the fourth quarter.

Hired in December to replace the fired Rich Ellerson after a 3-9 season, Monken got an eyeful of his ground attack as the Black Knights enjoyed a 341-153 rushing advantage over the Bulls (1-1). Dixon capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a 23-yard touchdown run to give Army a 7-3 advantage and Maples’ 39-yard reception set up Giovannelli’s 4-yard score for his first career rushing touchdown.

Dixon’s drive-opening 45-yard touchdown midway through the third extended the Black Knights’ lead to 28-3 before Licata (34-for-49, 396 yards) connected on 20- and 65-yard scoring strikes to Devon Hughes and Marcus McGill, respectively. Santiago and Giachinta each scored from 4 yards out early in the fourth to build a 47-17 advantage before Licata sandwiched 15- and 8-yard touchdown passes to Devin Campbell around a 3-yard score to McGill.

Chris Carnegie’s second career interception gave the Black Knights’ stellar field position at Buffalo’s 8-yard line with 34 seconds remaining in the first half. Maples took advantage by taking a sweep and scoring from 6 yards out with 22 seconds left to give Army a 21-3 halftime advantage.