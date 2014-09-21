(Updated: Light editing throughout)
Buffalo 36, Norfolk State 7: Joe Licata threw for 229 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulls dominated in their home victory against the Spartans.
Licata finished 13-of-25 and added a 1-yard rushing touchdown while Anthone Taylor rushed for 116 yards on 28 carries for Buffalo (2-2). Two of Licatas touchdown strikes went to Devon Hughes, who finished with a career-best 120 yards on five catches.
FCS member Norfolk State (0-4) had difficulty moving the ball against Buffalo and was held to just 215 yards of total offense. The Spartans scored their only touchdown in the first quarter on Isaac Whites 68-yard reception from Terrance Ervin which tied the game at 7.
The Bulls took a 7-0 lead on a 92-yard pass from Licata to Hughes - the longest touchdown reception in school history. After the Spartans’ touchdown, Licata found Hughes again, this time from 9 yards out.
A muffed punt by Norfolk State gave the Bulls a short field and Buffalo capitalized with a 3-yard touchdown reception by Ron Willoughby, who also caught a 17-yard touchdown from Tony Daniel in the fourth quarter. With five seconds left in the first half, Patrick Clarke added a 39-yard field goal to give the Bulls a 23-7 halftime lead.