Penn State 27, Buffalo 14

Penn State used some big plays from its defense and special teams to spark a sputtering offense in a 27-14 victory over Buffalo in Beaver Stadium.

Early in the second quarter, Penn State redshirt freshman DeAndre Thompkins ran a punt back 58 yards to the Buffalo 24-yard line -- he would have scored if he hadn’t been tripped up by punter Tyler Grassman -- and two plays later, true freshman wide receiver Brandon Polk went 22 yards around left end on a sweep for a touchdown with 6:57 left in the second quarter.

Defense set up Penn State’s second score. Defensive tackle Anthony Zettel tipped quarterback Joe Licata’s pass and defensive end Carl Nassib grabbed it out of the air and returned it to the Buffalo 12. Joey Julius kicked a 22-yard field goal with 3:58 left in the half.

Buffalo pulled within three points on an 11-play, 78-yard drive capped by Licata’s 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ron Willoughby with 5:33 left in the third quarter. The Nittany Lions answered with a 21-yard Julius field goal.

Two big runs by true freshman running back Saquon Barkley, who had 115 yards rushing, set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Christian Hackenberg to wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton with just over 12 minutes remaining, and Barkley took it in himself from 9 yards out to push it to 27-7.

Licata found wide receiver Marcus McGill for a 10-yard touchdown with 4:38 to play to make it 27-14.