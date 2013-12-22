(Updated: CORRECTS 28 to 33 in graph 4)

San Diego State 49, Buffalo 24: Adam Muema rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as the Aztecs whipped the Bulls in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise.

Muema posted his fourth career 200-plus yard rushing game for San Diego State (8-5), while Quinn Kaehler threw for 211 yards and two scores. The Aztecs outgained Buffalo 460-309.

Buffalo’s Branden Oliver rushed for 114 yards on 28 carries and Joe Licata threw for three touchdowns and 196 yards. The Bulls (8-5) were hampered by an uncharacteristic three turnovers - they had only turned it over 12 times in their previous 12 contests.

Muema’s first score came from 3 yards out early in the second quarter to give the Aztecs a 14-0 advantage. Buffalo scored ten straight before the Aztecs found the end zone twice in a span of 33 seconds - the first on Muema’s 8-yard touchdown and after Marcus Andrews picked off a Licata pass, Kaehler found Dylan Denso for a 25-yard strike - as they took a commanding 28-10 advantage.

The Bulls effectively lost any comeback chance when Boise Ross fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half and the Aztecs punched it in 1:32 later when Kaehler found Adam Roberts from 11 yards out. Licata threw for two fourth-quarter touchdown passes once the game was out of reach.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Diego State became the third team in the last 34 seasons to finish with eight wins after starting 0-3. … Buffalo is 0-2 all-time in bowls. … The 25-point margin was the largest margin of victory for San Diego State this season.