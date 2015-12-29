Cal 55, Air Force 36

FORT WORTH, Texas –- Quarterback Jared Goff threw a record six touchdown passes in what could be his final collegiate game to lead Cal past Air Force 55-36 in Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.

Goff is projected to be a top NFL draft pick, possibly the first quarterback taken in 2016, should he bypass his senior season. The 6-foot-4 junior put on a show for the pro scouts in attendance at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Goff completed 25 of 37 passes, setting Armed Forces Bowl records for touchdowns and yards with 467. He showed off his arm strength and touch on a variety of throws, with four of his touchdowns coming in the first half.

The Bears, in a bowl for the first time in four years, finished the season 8-5. Cal had gone 6-18 in Sonny Dykes’ first two years as coach.

Goff was able to spread the ball around to his deep stable of wideouts, with wide receiver Kenny Lawler snagging three touchdown passes. Receiver Darius Powe caught scoring passes and receiver Bryce Treggs had the other touchdown.

Quarterback Karson Roberts accounted for three touchdowns and 222 yards of offense for Air Force, which lost its last three games to end up 8-6. The Falcons, bowling for the eighth time in Troy Calhoun’s nine years as coach, have played in five Armed Force Bowls during that span.

Air Force took a 7-0 lead on the game’s first possession, driving 68 yards and chewing 6 1/2 minutes off the clock. The Bears nearly held the Falcons to a field goal try, but a face-mask penalty negated a third-down stop inside the 10-yard line.

Air Force fullback Jacobi Owens powered over the goal line from 1 yard two plays later.

The Bears came back with two touchdowns to finish out the first quarter. Running back Vic Enwere scored from 1 yard and Goff connected with Treggs on a 30-yard touchdown pass.

The Falcons tied at score 14-14 on running back Tyler Williams’ 16-yard run early in the second quarter before Goff fired two more touchdown passes.

Air Force pulled within 28-21 late in the second quarter, but Goff struck again for a 35-21 advantage at halftime.

Goff added two touchdowns in the second half, giving him a Pac-12 record 43 for the season. Cal’s 55 points set an Armed Forces Bowl record.

NOTES: Air Force S Weston Steelhammer, the team leader in tackles and interceptions, was ejected in the first quarter for targeting. ... Cal leads the series with Air Force 7-2, including wins in the 2007 and 2015 Armed Forces Bowl. ... Cal has an 11-10-1 record in bowls. Air Force is 11-13-1 in bowls. ... The Falcons played in their fifth Armed Forces Bowl, dropping to 1-4. ... Cal’s 35 points in the first half set an Armed Forces Bowl record. ... The announced crowd was 38,915.