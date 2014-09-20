Preview: California at Arizona

California looks for its biggest win under second-year coach Sonny Dykes on Saturday when the Golden Bears visit Arizona, which won last season’s matchup 33-28. The Golden Bears have lost 14 consecutive Pac-12 games heading into Saturday’s contest, but they could be on the verge of a breakthrough after opening the season with wins over Northwestern and Sacramento State. Arizona is seeking its first 4-0 start since 2010 after escaping with a 35-28 win over Nevada last Saturday.

Sophomore quarterback Jared Goff has seven touchdown passes and one interception for the Golden Bears, who are averaging 43 points while excelling in the red zone. Goff will need another strong effort to keep pace with the Wildcats’ explosive offense, led by the freshmen backfield of quarterback Anu Solomon and running back Nick Wilson. Solomon leads all FBS freshmen with 934 passing yards, while Wilson rushed for 171 yards against Nevada and has 449 through three games.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Arizona -9.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (2-0): The Golden Bears doubled their win total from a year ago last Saturday when they scored 45 points in the first half and cruised to a 55-14 victory over Sacramento State. Daniel Lasco leads a balanced running attack while Kenny Lawler has three touchdown receptions for California, which has converted on all 11 of its red zone trips this season. Linebacker Jalen Jefferson has a team-high 17 tackles for the Golden Bears, who rank first in the Pac-12 in run defense at 113 yards per game but take a step up in class against the Wildcats.

ABOUT ARIZONA (3-0): The Wildcats are averaging a conference-best 582.7 yards in total offense, but starting wide receiver Samajie Grant could miss Saturday’s contest due to concussion symptoms. Linebacker Scooby Wright has 33 tackles to lead a defense that has forced just two turnovers and needs to improve against the pass. The unit could receive a boost if senior safety Tra’Mayne Bondurant (four interceptions last season) returns to the starting lineup as expected after being limited during the first three games due to discipline issues.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona has rushed for at least 100 yards in 25 straight games.

2. Dykes served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona for three seasons from 2007-09.

3. The Wildcats have gone 12-4 at home in three seasons under coach Rich Rodriguez.

PREDICTION: Arizona 41, California 27