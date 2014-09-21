Arizona 49, California 45: Anu Solomon was 47-of-73 for 520 yards and five touchdowns, including a 47-yard TD pass to Austin Hill on the final play of the game as the Wildcats rallied from a 22-point halftime deficit to stun the visiting Golden Bears.

Cayleb Jones caught 13 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns while Hill had 127 receiving yards and two scores for Arizona (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12), which had 627 yards in total offense and got off to its first 4-0 start since 2010. Solomon added 46 rushing yards as the Wildcats scored 36 points in a wild fourth quarter that ended with Solomons desperation heave to Hill in the end zone.

Jared Goff threw for 380 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while Daniel Lasco set career highs with 20 rushes for 123 yards and a score for California (2-1, 0-1), which led 28-6 at the half and held a 31-13 advantage at the start of the fourth quarter. Bryce Treggs had five receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown while Chris Harper and Stephen Anderson each caught a TD pass for the Golden Bears.

Arizona opened the fourth quarter with 10 consecutive points to cut the deficit to 31-23 before the Golden Bears Khalfani Muhammad responded with a 50-yard TD run with just under 11 minutes remaining. Arizona answered three minutes later with Solomons 16-yard TD pass to Jones to pull within 38-30.

Muhammad scored on a 6-yard run with 5:21 left to push the Golden Bears’ lead to 45-30, and the Wildcats answered with two quick touchdowns but trailed 45-43 after failing to convert a two-point conversion. California missed a 47-yard field goal with 1:52 remaining, setting up Solomons last-second heroics.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Muhammad rushed for 95 yards and two scores while Harper had 71 receiving yards for California, which has outscored its opponents 97-20 in the first half this season. ¦ Twenty-two of the 32 all-time meetings between the teams have been decided by eight points or fewer. ¦ Arizona improved to 13-4 at home in three seasons under coach Rich Rodriguez.