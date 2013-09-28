Preview: California at Oregon

The scoreboard operator figures to be busy Saturday when California visits second-ranked Oregon, which has scored more than 50 points in each of its first three games. Golden Bears freshman quarterback Jared Goff leads the nation in passing at 435.3 yards per game, and he’ll need another strong effort to keep pace with the explosive Ducks. Oregon has won four straight in the series, and the Golden Bears have only won two of their last 13 games in Eugene since 1980.

Both teams are opening Pac-12 play after a week off. Oregon has outscored its opponents 184-27 and Heisman Trophy candidate Marcus Mariota threw for four scores in a 59-14 victory over Tennessee on Sept. 14. Mariota threw a career-high six touchdown passes as a freshman in last year’s 59-17 victory at California, which is facing a top-five opponent for the second consecutive game after losing 52-34 to Ohio State two weeks ago.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Oregon -36.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (1-2): Goff threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns against the Buckeyes, but the Golden Bears’ running game continues to be a concern. Daniel Lasco, Brendan Bigelow and Khalfani Muhammad have each struggled behind a young offensive line, forcing California to rely heavily on the passing game. Junior linebacker Khairi Fortt has a team-high 25 tackles to lead the defense, which has yet to hold an opponent to less than 30 points and ranks 119th among the 123 FBS teams in points allowed per game at 42.

ABOUT OREGON (3-0): The Golden Bears’ defense failed to contain Ohio State and quarterback Kenny Guiton, and will face a similar challenge from Mariota and junior running De’Anthony Thomas, who has 11 touchdowns over his last five games. The Ducks are holding opponents to an average of nine points and are ranked second in the country in turnover margin at plus-2.3. “Turnover margin and scoring points off turnovers is the No. 1 contributing factor to winning or losing,” coach Mark Helfrich said. “That’s the biggest stat in football.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Ducks have scored in less than two minutes in 23 of 28 scoring possessions.

2. California’s first four opponents - Northwestern (4-0), Portland State (3-1), Ohio State (4-0) and Oregon (3-0) – have a combined record of 14-1.

3. The Ducks rank last (123rd) in the FBS in time of possession at 22:18 per game.

PREDICTION: Oregon 55, California 17