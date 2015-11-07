Preview: California at Oregon

California and quarterback Jared Goff look to get untracked Saturday as the Golden Bears visit Oregon, which has re-entered the Pac-12 North race with back-to-back road victories. The Golden Bears have dropped three in a row following a 5-0 start and hope to avoid a repeat of last year, when they started 4-1 but lost five of their final six games.

Goff has fallen out of the Heisman Trophy race with seven interceptions over the last three games as California’s once-explosive offense has averaged 23 points during the losing streak. The offense could return to form against Oregon, which ranks last in the Pac-12 in scoring defense, total defense and pass defense. Ducks defensive lineman DeForest Buckner leads a formidable pass rush, but the Ducks have allowed 36 passes of 20-plus yards, including seven in a 61-55, three-overtime win at Arizona State on Oct. 29. While California relies on its aerial attack, Oregon boasts a stellar running game led by Royce Freeman, who ranks eighth in the country in rushing yards per game at 138.6.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Oregon -4.5

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (5-3, 2-3 Pac-12): Goff has thrown for 2,537 yards and 22 touchdowns, and he left an impression on the Ducks last season with 360 yards passing and two touchdowns in the Golden Bears’ 59-41 loss. Wide receiver Kenny Lawler is second in the Pac-12 with nine touchdown receptions, while running back Daniel Lasco is ready for a full workload after being limited by a hip injury early in the season. The defense is led by linebacker Hardy Nickerson, who had a career-high 13 tackles in last Saturday’s 27-21 loss to USC and will be a key part of California’s efforts to slow down the Oregon ground attack, which ranks sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game (283.5).

ABOUT OREGON (5-3, 3-2): The Ducks’ recent surge has been sparked by quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who threw for 315 yards and four touchdowns against Arizona State and has formed an instant connection with wide receiver Darren Carrington, who has 10 receptions for 232 yards in the last two games after being suspended for the team’s first six contests. The Ducks have used seven different starting lineups in the secondary, but sophomore Tyree Robinson has emerged as a solid starter and could be assigned to limit Lawler’s opportunities. Buckner has a team-high six sacks for the Ducks, whose 6.04 yards allowed per play ranks 106th nationally.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon has won six straight against California by a combined score of 273-105.

2. The Golden Bears are tied for first in the nation with 22 turnovers gained.

3. California coach Sonny Dykes is 0-10 against USC, UCLA, Stanford and Oregon.

PREDICTION: Oregon 45, California 38