Oregon 44, Cal 28

EUGENE, Ore. -- Vernon Adams Jr. threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead Oregon to a 44-28 win over California on Saturday night in a Pac-12 game.

Adams was 17 of 29 for 300 yards and ran for 43 yards and a score while leading Oregon (6-3, 4-2) to its third straight win since he returned from a broken finger.

Wide receiver Darren Carrington had four catches for 112 yards and running back Royce Freeman rushed for 179 yards on 28 carries as Oregon totaled a school-record 777 yards of offense.

California (5-4, 2-4) suffered its fourth straight loss as quarterback Jared Goff threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns. Cal took an early 10-0 lead before Oregon scored 31 straight points.

Cal blocked an Oregon punt before starting its opening drive on the Ducks’ 38-yard line. Goff threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Stephen Alexander on third down to put the Bears ahead 7-0.

Oregon drove to the Cal 7 on its next series before Cal safety Griffin Piatt intercepted Adams in the end zone. The Bears drove to the Oregon 10 before Matt Anderson kicked a 27-yard field goal to push Cal’s lead to 10-0.

Oregon answered with a 41-yard field goal by kicker Aidan Schneider to get within 10-3. The Ducks tied the score early in the second quarter when Adams ran for a 10-yard touchdown.

Adams found wide receiver Bralon Addison for a 28-yard touchdown pass that gave Oregon a 17-10 lead with 10:25 left in the first half. Adams added a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dwayne Stanford that gave the Ducks a 24-10 lead.

Adams found Addison for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:10 left in the first half as Oregon took a 31-10 lead at halftime.

Oregon had 441 yards of offense in the first half as Adams was 13 of 19 for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Freeman ran for 116 yards on 17 carries as the Ducks had 221 rushing yards in the half.

Cal opened the second half with a 48-yard field goal by Anderson to get within 31-13.

The Bears blocked its second punt of the night in the third quarter and took over at Oregon’s 45. On fourth-and-1, running back Vic Enwere had a 9-yard touchdown and Goff ran in the two-point conversion to get the Bears within 31-21 with 6:36 left in the third quarter.

Oregon drove to the Cal 1 on its next possession before Schneider kicked a 21-yard field goal to put the Ducks ahead 34-21.

Adams opened the fourth quarter by throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Charles Nelson.

Goff found wide receiver Bryce Treggs for an 80-yard touchdown pass that cut Oregon’s lead to 41-28 with 7:27 left in the game.

Schneider answered with a 19-yard field goal for the Ducks.