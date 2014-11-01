Preview: California at Oregon State

Oregon State’s Sean Mannion looks to become the Pac-12 Conference’s all-time leader in career passing yards when the Beavers host California on Saturday night. Mannion needs just 194 yards to snap former USC star Matt Barkley’s mark. Despite Mannion’s gaudy numbers, Oregon State has struggled this season under first-year offensive coordinator John Garrett - averaging 25.4 points, which ranks 93rd nationally.

Things are similar for California’s Jared Goff, who has been racking up passing numbers at a dizzying rate. Goff’s stats, however, have yielded little success recently and the Golden Bears carry a three-game losing streak into the contest. Goff has thrown 26 touchdown passes for the nation’s fourth-ranked passing offense.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. Line: Oregon State -3.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (4-4, 2-4 Pac-12): The Bears have scored 75 points in their last two contests, but lost them both. California must win two of its final four games to remain bowl eligible and Saturday’s contest seems to be the easiest spot. The Bears finish the season with games against USC, Stanford and BYU and the fact that they’re even thinking about a bowl bid is impressive considering they won just once in 2013.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-3, 1-3): Saturday’s contest begins a three-game homestand for Oregon State, which has won six of the last seven meetings in the series. The Beavers also realize how crucial this one is for their bowl hopes as they finish the season against nationally-ranked Arizona State and Oregon surrounding a game at Washington. Mannion had just 122 yards passing in a crushing 38-14 loss at Stanford last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon State mustered a season-low 12 yards rushing last week.

2. California hasn’t won at Oregon State since 2006.

3. Oregon State lost four straight games after its loss to Stanford last season.

PREDICTION: California 38, Oregon State 30