California 45, Oregon State 31
November 2, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

California 45, Oregon State 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

California 45, Oregon State 31: Daniel Lasco rushed for a career-high 188 yards and three touchdowns and the visiting Bears played spoiler on a night which Beaver quarterback Sean Mannion became the Pac-12 Conference’s all-time passing leader.

Jared Goff was 24-for-47 for 277 yards and a touchdown as California (5-4, 3-4 Pac-12) snapped a three-game losing streak. The Bears scored the game’s final 18 points after squandering a 17-point lead in the third quarter.

Mannion broke Matt Barkley’s mark of 12,327 career passing yards, finishing 30-for-45 for 320 yards with a pair of scores. The fifth-year senior led the Beavers (4-4, 1-4) back from a 27-10 deficit with three straight drives in the second half ending in touchdowns, but also threw a costly interception midway through in the fourth quarter.

Vic Enwere had a 19-yard scoring run to give California its biggest lead 27-10 midway through the third quarter before the Beavers’ spurt, which began when Mannion fired an 8-yard pass to Jordan Villamin. Chris Brown and Terron Ward followed with scoring runs to give the Beavers a 31-27 lead, but the Bears answered on a 10-yard pass from Goff to Chris Harper with 8:42 to play and never trailed again.

Lasco had 121 yards, including touchdown runs of 14 and 21 yards in the first half, as the Bears took a 20-10 lead into the break. After a California field goal opened the scoring, Mannion hit Rahmel Dockery for a 3-yard score to give the Beavers a short-lived 7-3 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mannion entered the game needing 194 yards passing to break Barkley’s mark. ... Mannion broke the record hitting Connor Hamlett with a 15-yard catch early in the fourth quarter. ... Villamin caught nine passes for 140 yards and Victor Bolden had 11 grabs for 119 yards for the Beavers.

