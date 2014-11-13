Preview: California at USC

USC looks to keep its faint Pac-12 South title hopes alive Thursday when the Trojans host California, which needs one win in its final three games to become bowl eligible. Outside linebacker Su’a Cravens is expected to play after giving the Trojans a scare against Washington State on Nov. 1, when he left the game with a knee injury. Cravens, who leads USC with 12.5 tackles for loss, has been cleared to face an explosive Cal team that averages 41.9 points and 361 passing yards.

Both teams took advantage of a week off after the Trojans routed Washington State 44-17 and the Golden Bears defeated Oregon State 45-31 two weeks ago. The much-needed break enabled players such as Cravens and Cal wide receivers Trevor Davis and Kenny Lawler to recover from injuries, but the news wasn’t as good for Golden Bears defensive end Brennan Scarlett. The junior starter had season-ending ACL surgery last week and will be replaced by freshman Noah Westerfield.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: USC -13.5

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (5-4, 3-4 Pac-12): Jared Goff is fourth in the nation with 3,119 passing yards, while running back Daniel Lasco continued to impress with a career-high 188 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Oregon State. The injuries at wide receiver have created an opportunity for Stephen Anderson, who leads the team with 509 receiving yards on 34 catches. Linebacker Michael Barton has a team-high 60 tackles for the struggling defensive unit, which ranks last in the Pac-12 while yielding nearly 40 points and 526 yards per game.

ABOUT USC (6-3, 5-2): The Trojans need to defeat Cal and UCLA and receive some help in order to win the Pac-12 South, and they’ll start by trying to slow down the Golden Bears’ offense. Defensive end Leonard Williams has 4.5 sacks to lead a unit that ranks third in the league against the run. The Trojans average 35 points and boast several underrated stars on offense, including quarterback Cody Kessler (25-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio) and Javorius Allen, who leads the Pac-12 with an average of 125 rushing yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. USC has outscored its opponents in the first quarter 108-20.

2. Goff is four touchdown passes shy of tying the school’s single-season record set by Pat Barnes (31) in 1996.

3. The Trojans have won 10 straight against Cal and lead the all-time series 66-30-5.

PREDICTION: USC 38, Cal 23