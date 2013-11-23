No. 9 Stanford 63, California 13: Ty Montgomery tied a school record with five first-half touchdowns as the Cardinal routed the visiting Golden Bears.

Montgomery finished with 191 all-purpose yards to pace Stanford (9-7, 7-2 Pac-12), which opened up a 42-13 halftime lead before cruising to victory in the 116th edition of the Big Game. Quarterback Kevin Hogan was the other offensive star for the Cardinal, completing 17-of-26 passes for 329 yards and five scores.

Maurice Harris hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and Vincenzo D‘Amato booted a pair of field goals for the Golden Bears (1-11, 0-9), who have lost four straight meetings. Jared Goff was 10-of-19 for 194 yards and a touchdown before sitting out the entire second half with a shoulder injury.

Montgomery went right to work, scampering 31 yards for a score on Stanford’s second offensive play of the game. He added a 50-yard touchdown reception on the Cardinal’s next possession, connected with Hogan on a 12-yard score later in the first and caught two more TD passes in the second quarter - including a 72-yard strike in which he beat the Golden Bears’ defense down the right side before diving headfirst into the end zone.

Tyler Gaffney showed off his big-play ability with a 58-yard rushing score that extended the lead to 49-13 near the midway point of the third quarter. Kelsey Young added to the onslaught with a 27-yard rushing score with nine minutes remaining, and Francis Owusu tacked on a 14-yard TD catch with 1:51 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Montgomery’s five first-half scores came on just seven total touches. ... Goff was replaced by Zach Kline, who finished 8-for-15 for 115 yards and an interception. ... The Cardinal’s 63 points are the most scored by either team in the history of the rivalry.