Cal 45, Texas 44

AUSTIN -- California quarterback Jered Goff passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns and marshalled a Golden Bears’ offense that amassed 548 total yards in a 45-44 victory against Texas Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The victory was not assured until Cal cornerback Darius White blocked a PAT kick from Texas kicker Nick Rose after the Longhorns’ quarterback Jerrod Heard ran 45 yards for a touchdown with 1:11 to play that put Texas in position to tie the game.

After a failed onside kick by Texas, the Golden Bears were able to run out the clock.

Cal (3-0) outscored the Longhorns 21-0 in the third quarter, racking up 190 yards and three touchdowns on just 18 snaps in assuming a 45-24 lead.

Running back Vic Enwere’s 1-yard plunge began the onslaught, a 3-yard pass from Goff to wide receiver Kenny Lawler expanded the lead and a 74-yard run from running back Khalfani Muhammad added to the advantage and proved to be the winning points.

The Golden Bears trailed 24-14 late in the second quarter before Goff engineered a four-play, 75-yard drive that ended in Enwere’s 1-yard TD plunge. Cal then intercepted Heard to set up a 34-yard field goal by kicker Matt Anderson to tie the game at the half.

The Longhorns (1-2) got 527 yards of total offense from Heard, but the scintillating redshirt freshman signal-caller could not produce a win all on his own. Heard passed for 364 yards and ran for 163 more and three touchdowns in just his second start.

Senior running back Johnathan Gray had two short rushing touchdowns, from 4 and 6 yards, respectively, in a six-minute span of the second quarter for Texas.