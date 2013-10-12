Preview: California at UCLA

UCLA looks to avenge last season’s 43-17 loss to California on Saturday when the 13th-ranked Bruins host the injury-plagued Golden Bears. The game features two of the top young quarterbacks in the nation in California freshman Jared Goff and UCLA sophomore Brett Hundley, who has led the Bruins to an average of 48 points per game - fifth in the country. California fell to 0-4 against FBS opponents with its 44-22 loss to Washington State last week, while UCLA tallied six interceptions in a 34-27 victory over Utah on Oct. 3.

Goff set a California single-game record with 504 passing yards in the loss to Washington State, but the Golden Bears’ running attack remained stuck in neutral. The Bears are averaging 2.9 yards per carry, and Brendan Bigelow’s woes continued last week with two more fumbles. California has the second-worst scoring defense in the nation at 45 points per game, which could make for a long evening against UCLA, which is fourth in the country in total offense at 561.8 yards.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: UCLA -24.5

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12 South): Injuries have decimated the Golden Bears’ defense, with seven projected starters missing last week’s loss. “I don’t know what to say about the injuries,” coach Sonny Dykes said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.” California could use a quick start after allowing a touchdown on the opposing team’s first drive in each of its first five games, forcing Goff (364.2 yards passing per game) into catch-up mode soon after the opening kickoff.

ABOUT UCLA (4-0, 1-0): The Bruins were fairly healthy until the Utah game, when tackle Torian White suffered a season-ending right leg injury and running back Jordon James exited with an ankle injury that could force him to miss Saturday’s contest. James’ absence would create more opportunities for Steven Manfro, Malcolm Jones and Paul Perkins, who rushed for 92 yards against the Utes. Safety Anthony Jefferson had two interceptions against Utah, and the secondary should be busy against California, which averages 55 passes per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Bruins are last out of 123 FBS teams in penalties with an average of 10.75 per game.

2. California WR Chris Harper had a career-best 14 receptions for a career-high 231 yards against Washington State last week.

3. UCLA has outscored its opponents 65-0 in the third quarter this season.

PREDICTION: UCLA 51, California 17